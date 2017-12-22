Man who barricaded himself inside Winston-Salem home now charged with homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The man who was arrested after barricading himself inside a Winston-Salem home Friday morning has now been charged with homicide in a murder last week, according to police.

The barricaded situation started at about 11 p.m. Thursday night when the man, identified as 37-year-old Demetrius Lamont Gainey, jumped from a car during an attempted traffic stop and ran inside a home at the intersection of 14th Street and Cameron Avenue.

Police attempted the traffic stop after noticing Gainey, who was already a known suspect in a homicide at a sweepstakes in Winston-Salem on Dec. 11.

The homeowner was inside watching television, but he wasn't injured and police got him out safely.

Gainey was later taken out of the house in handcuffs around 6:40 a.m. and placed in an ambulance.

Police say that shortly after 4 a.m. on Dec. 11, two suspects armed with handguns entered “The Hook” sweepstakes on Kernersville Road. There, they shot the victims before running away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The employee who was killed has been identified as 53-year-old Albert Fitzhugh Haskins Jr. Co-workers and friends say Haskins worked as a security guard at the business. Police say he died at the scene.

Police say the second victim is a 28-year-old, but are not releasing his identity for investigative purposes. The 28-year-old was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for treatment.

Police are still looking for a second suspect in the homicide.

Gainey was charged Friday with kidnapping, robbery, murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, and parole violation. He was jailed in Forsyth County with no bond allowed.

Gainey was wanted in 2013 in High Point for four counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of larceny of a firearm and second-degree burglary.

He has a lengthy record that also includes DWI, reckless driving, robbery, possession/intent to sell of drugs.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.