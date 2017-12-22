Man in custody after barricading himself inside Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The man who barricaded himself inside a Winston-Salem home Friday morning has been taken into custody, according to police.
The situation started before midnight when the man jumped from a car during an attempted traffic stop and ran inside a home at the intersection of 14th Street and Cameron Avenue.
During negotiations, police played recordings asking him to "come out with your hands up."
The man was taken out of the house in handcuffs at about 6:40 a.m. and placed in an ambulance.
All roads have reopened.
36.099860 -80.244216