Man in custody after barricading himself inside Winston-Salem home

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- The man who barricaded himself inside a Winston-Salem home Friday morning has been taken into custody, according to police.

The situation started before midnight when the man jumped from a car during an attempted traffic stop and ran inside a home at the intersection of 14th Street and Cameron Avenue.

During negotiations, police played recordings asking him to "come out with your hands up."

The man was taken out of the house in handcuffs at about 6:40 a.m. and placed in an ambulance.

All roads have reopened.

WATCH: The homeowner shows us the damage inside after a suspect broke in and barricaded himself in the attic. The homeowner got out safely. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/1LFrYbU7mU — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 22, 2017

Situation on 14th St. in Winston-Salem is over. This is the home where the suspect barricaded himself for several hours. 14th St. is now back open. pic.twitter.com/W33UDbDzve — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 22, 2017

WATCH: Police march man in handcuffs from the barricaded home to an ambulance. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/80omH57bFa — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 22, 2017

Large police presence extending down 14th St. in Winston-Salem where police say a suspect barricaded themselves inside a home. Live reports beginning at 5 on @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/faooPMUTT5 — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 22, 2017