Man, child taken to hospitals after incident in fountain at Embassy Suites in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man and a child were taken to local hospitals after an incident at the Embassy Suites in Greensboro, according to Greensboro Fire Department Assistant Chief Dwayne Church.

The incident happened at a fountain inside the hotel on Friday afternoon.

Church said the child fell into the fountain and a 39-year-old man went in to get the child.

The child was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital.

The man was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

Greensboro Fire Department officials originally said the two were injured by an electrical shock, however, Greensboro police said the man had a medical issue while trying to get the child out of the fountain.

Both the man and the child are expected to be OK, according to Greensboro police.

No other details about the incident have been released.