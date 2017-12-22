Heartbreaking photo shows boy praying with Santa for dad’s health

GARLAND, Texas — A heartbreaking photo shows a 12-year-old Texas boy praying with Santa Claus, asking him to help heal his sick dad, according to NBC DFW.

On Tuesday, a woman and her son were standing in line at the Bass Pro Shops in Garland to see Santa when she saw the touching moment. The mother, who asked to not be identified, posted the now-viral photo on Facebook.

The boy’s family saw the photo and reached out, telling NBC 5 that Jacob goes to see Santa every year.

According to the family, Jacob’s father, Jason Cooker, has been in and out of the hospital for several years battling an undiagnosed blood disorder.

After explaining his situation to Santa, the Big Man offered to pray with the 12-year-old.

“All he asked for, all he wanted was for me to help his dad,” Santa said. “He said he had a lot of pain.”