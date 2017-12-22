Greensboro Science Center mourns loss of beloved tiger, Axl

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Science Center announced Friday the passing of its beloved senior tiger, Axl.

For the last year, Greensboro Science Center officials have monitored and treated Axl’s age-related decline. Fighting a decrease in appetite, animal care staff countered his weight loss with high-protein meats and medications.

“However, in the end, no level of staff attention, continuous care, and monitoring could turn back the hands of time,” GCS said in a press release.

Rachael Campbell, Axl’s lead keeper, called Axl “a laidback, spirited tiger.”

“He enjoyed spending time with his keepers,” Campbell said. “That personality made him great to work with because not only was it easy to treat him for illnesses or have him willingly take part in his own health care, but it made him a great ambassador for his species.”

The Greensboro Science Center’s tiger exhibit will be closed for several months. The exhibit will be adjusted and modified to prepare for involvement with the Association of Zoos & Aquariums’ Malayan Tiger Species Survival Plan breeding program.

Axl is preceded in death by his sister, Kisa, who died in July 2016.