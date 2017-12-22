Dad accused of trafficking his teen daughter on return from vacation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHOENIX -- A dad was questioned about human trafficking of his own teenage daughter after getting off a Southwest Airlines flight with his family, according to KNXV.

A relaxing vacation with grandparents at the beach came to a screeching halt back home in Phoenix for the Smith family.

"When I walked off the plane I saw two officers standing there," Brian Smith said.

Officers questioned Smith and his family, bringing up problems of human trafficking.

"He said, 'The flight attendant had some concerns about the person you were with,'" Smith said.

The Smith family has three biological kids and one adopted daughter from China -- 16-year-old Georgianna.

Smith and his daughter were sitting together on the Southwest flight and only talked to their attendants about drinks and snack orders. An attendant apparently became suspicious enough to alert police.

"I don't like to accuse anyone of anything, but I don't believe if Georgianna was a Caucasian child -- I don't believe this would have happened," said Renee Smith, the girl's mother.

The family says their teen was sleeping most of the time and can't imagine what behavior alarmed flight attendants.

The family said they understand the importance of keeping kids safe, but hope it doesn't come at the expense of adoptive families.

Southwest Airlines sent the following statement to KNXV:

"We’ve shared a heartfelt apology with this family who flies often with us. Our Flight Attendants do receive training in recognizing expert-identified, common behavioral indicators of human trafficking. Following conversations with authorities on the ground after the flight, we’re continuing our conversation with the family and with our Employees whose valuable vigilance is aimed at aiding law enforcement in successfully stopping a growing number of trafficking situations. A quick look at both our workforce and the hundreds of thousands of Customers we carry every day highlights a celebration of diversity that's at the Heart of Southwest’s every success."