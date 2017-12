× Crews investigating ‘suspicious’ car fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crews are investigating a “suspicious” car fire in Greensboro Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at 805 Rucker Street. Officers at the scene are working to see what started the fire.

The Greensboro Fire Department has labeled the fire “suspicious.”

ATF agents were at the scene during the investigation.

Additional details are unknown.

