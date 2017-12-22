× Charlotte church offers gift cards in exchange for guns to get them off streets

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte church is trading guns for food and other supplies, WSOC reports.

New Life Fellowship Center is hoping to get guns off the streets by holding its annual gun drive.

The Charlotte church teamed up with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department for the event in which people can bring a gun and trade it in for a gift card for such things as groceries, toys or gas.

The church pastor said that after all the homicides in Charlotte this year, collecting just a few guns can save lives.

“They didn’t think it was a good idea, but some kids want to go shopping,” the Rev. John P. Kee said. “We have had guns from 14-, 15-year-olds.”

This is the fifth year for the event, and organizers will be collecting guns until noon Saturday.