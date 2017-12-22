× Charge upgraded to first-degree murder in Madison barbershop stabbing

MADISON, N.C. — A Mayodan man arrested in connection with a Madison barbershop stabbing has been charged with first-degree murder.

Tahj Rasheed Parker, 23, of 144 Boles St. in Mayodan, was arrested in Burlington on Dec. 3 and charged by the Madison Police Department with voluntary manslaughter.

On Dec. 11, a Rockingham Grand Jury returned a true bill of indictment, upping Parker’s charge.

At approximately 6:17 p.m. on July 28, officers responded to the 400 block of Mayo Street, in reference to an assault involving a possible stabbing.

When they arrived at a barbershop located at 413 Mayo St., they found Michael Andre Webster with a stab wound to the upper torso.

