Burlington police hold ‘Shop with a Cop’ event for families in need

BURLINGTON, N.C. -- Christmas is almost impossible for a lot of families, but not if the Burlington Police Department can help it.

They've once again held their annual Shop with a Cop event.

This has been a holiday tradition for almost 30 years and means a lot to Mishell Balenzuela, a single mom of two boys.

It took Balenzuela three years just to be able to take part with Shop with a Cop.

Balenzuela immediately went into shock when she finally got the call she's been waiting for.

"When she called me to tell me that, 'You have to be over there at Walmart for the presents,' oh my God thank you," Balenzuela said.

This wouldn't be possible without the kind hearts of others.

Captain Mark Rascoe says it's the community donations that help buy these gifts.

"Anywhere from $14,000 to $16,000," Rascoe said.

Rascoe says word spreads fast. So much, that they've seen an increase of families in need every year.

"We have a reputation in the community, so people know about it and they start calling in around Halloween wondering if they can get in on the list as well," Rascoe said.

For those who did this year, the limit was $100.

"It's convenient for other kids because they don't have enough money to share gifts," Jackie Salas Rodriguez said.

Each family was also presented with two weeks worth of groceries.