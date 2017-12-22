× Body of missing 20-year-old man found in King restaurant parking lot

KING, N.C. — The body of a missing 20-year-old man was found in the parking lot of a restaurant in King early Friday morning, according to a press release.

The body was found at about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of the Burger King on South Main Street. He has been identified as Kenneth Avery Marshall.

Marshall’s parents reported him as missing to the Stokes County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

His cause of death is unknown.

An autopsy will be performed at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem.