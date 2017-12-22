In Friday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Amazon's new video streaming service, Papa John's founder stepping down and more.
Amazon set to launch video streaming service
-
John Schnatter, Papa John’s founder, steps down as CEO weeks after NFL comments
-
NC ranks high on list of potential Amazon HQ landing spots
-
Papa John’s blames NFL, anthem protests for falling pizza sales
-
Amazon looks at health care
-
Papa John’s apologizes for criticizing NFL anthem protests
-
-
Amazon will not stream TV
-
Youtube launching music service
-
You can now order food on Facebook
-
Amazon announces ‘Lord of the Rings’ TV show
-
Toy sales expected to soar this holiday season
-
-
Amazon delivery driver arrested after stealing package off porch
-
Gas prices going down
-
California wildfires could impact wine industry