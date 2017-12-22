× 77-year-old Trinity woman charged with murder in shooting death of 86-year-old husband

ASHEBORO, N.C. — A Trinity woman has been charged in the shooting death of her husband earlier this month, according to the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office.

Rochelle Scarlett Hoover, 77, was taken into custody on Friday after she was released from a local hospital and has been charged with murder in the death of 86-year-old Harold Levette Hoover.

Deputies, EMS and members of the Guil-Rand Fire Department were dispatched to 4020 Shannon Road in Trinity on Dec. 11.

Upon arrival, they found Harold Hoover deceased.

Rochelle Hoover was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

Rochelle Hoover is being held with no bond allowed.