$50k reward offered for info about Richard Childress home break-in; deputies release new surveillance images

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A $50,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrests and convictions of three people accused of trying to break into Richard Childress’ home.

Childress, owner of Richard Childress Racing, heard a crash at a door on the lower level of his Davidson County home at about 10:45 p.m. Sunday, according to deputies.

Childress armed himself with a handgun and went to investigate. He fired shots at the armed suspects, the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office said.

A window glass beside a door knob on the lower level of the home was broken and the alarm was activated, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff David Grice said items of evidence have been collected for DNA. None of the suspects are believed to have been injured.

Grice emphasized that due to the N.C. Castle Doctrine a person has the right to defend themselves against this type of intrusion.

The sheriff’s office released new surveillance images of the suspects on Friday.

Childress originally offered a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those involved, but his friends increased the reward to $50,000.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the sheriff’s office at (336) 242-2105.