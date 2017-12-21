× Woman injured and charged with DWI after running red light and causing crash in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A woman faces a charge of driving while impaired after police said she ran a red light in Greensboro and caused a crash.

Delathia Matre Knight, 26, of High Point, failed to stop for a traffic signal at about 11:40 a.m. Thursday on Pinecroft Road and Koury Boulevard, according to a police press release.

Police said the suspect was driving a 2005 Mazda6 northbound on Pinecroft Road and collided with a 2007 Cadillac Escalade headed westbound on Koury Boulevard.

The Cadillac then collided with two other vehicles in the southbound turn lanes of Pinecroft Road, according to police.

The suspect was taken to Moses Cone Hospital with critical injuries. Police said more charges are pending against her.

The driver of the Cadillac Escalade and his passenger were taken to Wesley Long Hospital with minor injuries. Nobody else was hurt.