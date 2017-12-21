Vehicle crashes into house in Davie County

DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — A vehicle crashed into a house in Davie County Thursday evening.

The crash happened at the intersection of N.C. 801 and U.S. 601 in the northwestern part of the county around 5:30 p.m.

Highway Patrol said the driver of the vehicle was heading north on N.C. 801, ran a stop sign at the intersection, hit a curb and then crashed into the house.

The driver was not seriously injured and was taken to Davie Medical Center to be checked out.

The homeowners say this is the second time someone has crashed into their house in a little more than a year.

Most of the damage to the house is to the awning on the front porch.

There is no word on charges for the driver.