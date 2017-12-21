Some residents concerned after spill in creek near homes in Stokesdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STOKESDALE, N.C. – The state is investigating a spill in Stokesdale and some residents are concerned.

The Department of Environmental Quality took water samples out of a creek on Ellison Road on Wednesday afternoon.

This comes after neighbors who live directly beside the stream noticed something different.

"It's like milky white water," Jenna Graves said.

Graves lives along Ellison Road as her backyard is just steps away from the stream.

Her husband knew something was wrong. He could smell it the second he went outside.

"A little bit like sewage, but not quite that bad," Graves said. "There's still some smell in the air that's just not right."

She said it's happened before.

"It hasn't been as bad that they haven't had to pump the creek necessarily, but we can tell something is going in it," Graves said.

Cleanup crews were on scene at the stream Wednesday after a resident reported the spill to officials.

The Department of Environmental Quality said the samples won't be ready for another two weeks.

Meanwhile, neighbors are forced to wait on edge.

"We are on well water and it could seep into our water system," Graves said.

Investigators say once the results are in, that'll determine the source and what actions to take.