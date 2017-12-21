Neighbors fed up with violence in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- "All of the sudden we heard six shots like boom, boom, boom, real loud," Sharon Fuller said outside her home on True Lane. "Sounded like the Fourth of July."

It all happened while Fuller and her daughter were watching TV. A cascade of gunshots interrupting the family evening, as they dove into her bedroom.

"I said, 'I don't know what's going on, just stay down,'" Fuller said.

Police say they found 22 shell casings on True Lane feet away from Fuller's home. Thankfully no one was injured, but it has Fuller rethinking the place she's called home for three years.

"I have seven grandkids and another on the way so I can't be here," Fuller said. "This place, it's not safe anymore. I just want peace. It's so close to Christmas and all this is going on."

A lot of kids live in the neighborhood too. Fuller says it's reckless for people to bring that kind of violence to a place where innocent children play and live.

"A bullet don't have no name on it so anybody could have been hit by those bullets," Fuller said.

Police don't have any suspects at this time, but encourage people to call Crimestoppers for an anonymous tip.

Aggravated assaults with guns are up 33 percent this year compared to last in High Point, but all violent crimes as a whole are down 1 percent. Police attribute the spike in violence at the beginning of the year for the first statistic.