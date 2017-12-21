Homeless man hailed as hero after helping SC police officer make arrest

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A homeless man is being hailed a hero after he tackled a suspect resisting a South Carolina police officer, WSOC reports.

The incident, which was captured on cellphone video, appears to show the Columbia police officer telling a suspect to get on the ground.

The suspect refused and the officer used her stun gun and pepper spray on him.

Cray Turmon, who was standing nearby, then stepped in and tackled the suspect so the officer could get handcuffs on him.

On Wednesday, the Columbia Police Chief presented Turmon with a certificate of appreciation and two gift cards for Christmas.