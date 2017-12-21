Classmates create memorials for 16-year-old Surry County student killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- Classmates and teachers of a Surry County 16-year-old killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon spent their final day before Christmas break transforming a wall near the entrance of her high school into a memorial.

“Kristin Goins was a lively, bubbly young lady,” said Paige Badgett, North Surry High School principal.

Wednesday afternoon, Goins was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by a fellow 16-year-old female. Both were juniors at North Surry High.

According to Surry County EMS Director John Shelton, the car went off the right side of Sparger Road, before the driver overcorrected and the car went down an embankment and crashed into trees. Shortly thereafter, the school received a phone call with the news, which then spread quickly throughout the community.

“It became real and students -- it was a sad afternoon,” Badgett said.

Around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Goins’ classmates decorated her parking space with balloons, flowers and messages of love. On Thursday, a wall inside the lobby of the school was covered with pictures and more messages.

“They are getting pictures and posting favorite memories,” Badgett said.

Badgett added that Goins was dually enrolled at both the high school and Surry Community College, taking allied health courses while pursuing a future in the science and medical fields.

“My heart goes out to the family and to the community,” she said.

Surry County Schools officials say Goins’ mother is a pre-K teacher at Flat Rock Elementary School, where many of the current North Surry High students once studied.

“I wish for our students to take advantage of the holiday break, to spent time with their loved ones, to make sure that they know they are loved and appreciated,” Badgett said, holding back tears. “Most importantly to return safely to start the new year.”

According to Goins’ obituary on the Moody Funeral Service website, in lieu of flowers, “the family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Surry County Schools Educational Foundation, P.O. Box 364, Dobson, NC 27017, to establish a scholarship in Kristin’s memory.”

School officials say as of Thursday afternoon, the driver of the vehicle was still in the hospital in stable condition.

Troopers tell FOX8 the cause of the crash is still under investigation. ​