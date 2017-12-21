4-way stops to be added at dangerous intersections in High Point

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The City of High Point is working to make some intersections safer and if you have traffic concerns in your community, they might be able to help.

We spoke with a few people who live near the intersection of Westover and Ingleside drives. They say cars speed through there, especially during rush hour and at night.

“I’m waiting for an accident to happen,” said Theresa Corwin, who live right by the intersection. “I’m truly waiting. It gets pretty bad.”

The city’s traffic department knows the dangers. In the last five years, 13 crashes happened in the intersection.

Those numbers, along with an increase in traffic volume and the complaints, is why it asked city council to create a four-way stop intersection. Right now, there are only two stop signs there.

The city approved the request Monday Night.

“This will save some lives, it will definitely save some lives,” Corwin said.

The department will also be adding a four-way stop to North Elm Street and Gatewood Avenue. In the last five years, 29 crashes happened there.

The traffic department hopes to make the changes in the next month. Installation of the signs requires a few consecutive days of nice weather.

If you have any traffic concerns in your community, you can call the traffic department at (336) 883-3225.