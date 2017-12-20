In Wednesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses Youtube's decision to launch a music service, North Carolina's charitable giving ranking and more.
Youtube launching music service
-
Gas prices continue to drop
-
Toy sales expected to soar this holiday season
-
California wildfires could impact wine industry
-
Professional Santas make better money than most expect
-
VF ranked among ‘most just’ companies
-
-
Company chooses to expand in North Carolina
-
Michael Kors will stop using fur
-
Campbell Soup to buy Snyder’s-Lance for $4.87B
-
Snowstorms impacting airlines
-
Duke Energy buys solar company
-
-
FedEx still hiring for the holidays
-
Greensboro ranked in safe city list
-
Lowe’s could benefit from new tax bill