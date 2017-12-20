× Virginia man shot, injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A Virginia man was shot and injured in Burlington Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Officers came to the 600 block of Ross Street around 3 p.m. after a report of a shooting.

Officers located Leonidas Brown, 32, of Virginia, suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Brown was taken to Duke University Hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.