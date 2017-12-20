SkyView8 video shows damage after massive fire at old Dixie Furniture plant

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Incredible SkyView8 video shows the aftermath after a massive fire destroyed most of the old Dixie Furniture plant in Lexington Tuesday night.

The fire started at about 2 a.m. Tuesday and crews believed they had extinguished it, but the fire rekindled around 5 p.m. The plant is located between Elk and South Railroad streets.

The plant opened in the early 1900s, later becoming Lexington Furniture. Officials say it shut down operations 10 to 15 years ago.

"It's devastating," said former worker James Aiken. "This plant had been out here for a long time and seeing it go up in smoke is amazing. We shared a lot of times in this plant together."

Many former workers gathered near the popular landmark Tuesday night, taking pictures and remembering the 10 to 20 years they spent making furniture there.

The fire is contained and encompasses a large area.

No injuries have been reported.