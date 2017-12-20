× Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem woman

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Winston-Salem woman, according to a press release.

Julia Lovette Torrey, 80, is believed to be suffering from dementia or another type of cognitive impairment. Police say she was last seen leaving her sister’s home at 2416 Lucille Street on Sunday.

Torrey is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 140 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

No details on her clothing description are available.

Her car is a 2017 white Elantra Hyundai with the Florida license plate of GHTT01.

Anyone with information regarding Torrey’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700.