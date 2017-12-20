× Randolph County man accused of dropping small child out of car during police chase

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Randolph County man is accused of dropping a small child out of his car during a police chase with Davidson County deputies, according to a press release.

On Monday, deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Old Highway 109. The vehicle did not stop and continued driving south before turning around and traveling northbound on Old Highway 109.

After making the turn, the driver slowed down and dropped a small child out of the vehicle.

The driver, identified as 25-year-old Dillon Chase Smith, eventually stopped at a nearby gas station and was taken into custody.

Smith is charged with one count of fleeing to elude arrest, driving while license revoked, stop sign violation, left of center, assault on a government official, resisting a public officer, failure to heed lights and siren, failure to maintain lane, careless and reckless driving and misdemeanor child abuse.

He was taken to jail on a $50,000 secured bond. He has a Jan. 24 court date.

The child was uninjured.