Silver Alert canceled for teen who escaped from Winston-Salem mental health facility

UPDATE: The Silver Alert has been canceled. He was found safe Wednesday morning.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for a teen who escaped from a mental health facility in Winston-Salem, according to a press release.

Austin Lane, 14, ran away from Old Vineyard Behavioral Health, located at 3637 Old Vineyard Road, at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday while being taken from building to another. Lane had been at the facility since Dec. 9 and was being held on an involuntary commitment.

He was spotted by an officer in the 4000 block of Country Club Road, but when Lane saw officers, he ran away. A reverse 911 call was placed in areas where Lane might be.

Lane is white, 5 feet 6 inches and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing a light gray sweatshirt and navy blue sweatpants.

A Silver Alert has been issued and the case will remain open until he is found, police say.

Anyone with information about Lane’s whereabouts is asked to call police at (336) 773-7700.