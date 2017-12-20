× Police looking for suspect in Burlington armed robbery

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Police are searching for a man accused of robbing an adult entertainment store in Burlington at gunpoint early Wednesday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:50 a.m., officers went to Outlet Video & News located at 2223 Maple Avenue in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, a clerk told police that a man entered the store with a semi-automatic pistol and demanded money before leaving the store on foot.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.