Panthers Luke Kuechly selected to Pro Bowl

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly has been selected to the Pro Bowl for the fifth consecutive season, tying him with five others for the most selections in franchise history.

According to Panthers.com, current teammates Julius Peppers and Ryan Kalil and Steve Smith, Wesley Walls and Michael Bates also have been picked five times.

Kuechly has gone to the Pro Bowl every year except his rookie season in 2012. Since then, the Panthers have an averaged six Pro Bowlers a year, including five last season.

Kuechly has a team-leading 114 tackles and leads the team with three interceptions and three fumble recoveries.

The Pro Bowl kicks off Sunday, Jan. 28 at 3 p.m., and will be broadcast on ESPN and ABC. The game returns to Orlando for the second consecutive season and will feature the traditional AFC vs. NFC format for the second consecutive season.

Luke Kuechly is the only Panther named to the Pro Bowl. His 5th straight. Addison, Peppers, Short – someone from that D-line deserved to be a Pro Bowler as well. — Max Henson (@PanthersMax) December 20, 2017