WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A North Forsyth High School student was hit by a car Wednesday afternoon, according to Brent Campbell with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

Shortly after dismissal around 4 p.m., a female NFHS student was crossing Shattalon Drive and was hit by a car.

Campbell said the student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details about the incident have been released.