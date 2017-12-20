Mother outraged after teacher tells students Santa isn’t real

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MENTOR, Ohio -- An Ohio woman is outraged after a substitute teacher allegedly told a group of third-grade students that Santa Claus and his elves aren't real.

According to WJW, the incident happened at Sterling Morton Elementary School in Mentor.

The teacher allegedly told the students Santa isn't real after they showed her their class "Elf on the Shelf."

"I was angry," the woman said. "I just want to know why she took it upon herself to do that, why she felt it was OK to shatter a childhood."

The school's principal later called the parents of each student to apologize.