Man charged in theft of packages from front porch in Gibsonville

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — A man has been arrested in connection with the theft of packages from the front porch of a home in Gibsonville, according to a Guilford County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The theft happened Dec. 12 at a home in the 6500 block of Bethel Church Road.

Due to numerous tips from Gibsonville citizens, Kernsie Mitchell Shrewsbury was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in reports of this type of theft over the past several weeks, and encourages citizens to be aware of any suspicious persons and/or vehicles in their neighborhoods.

The sheriff’s office offered the following recommendations to avoid having packages stolen: