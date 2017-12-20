Local woman opens coffee shop, hopes to empower community members

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- There’s a new coffee shop in downtown Winston-Salem and the owner wants the business to be more than a pick-me-up in a cup, she wants it to be the place where people get a boost in confidence.

Jemi Moore worked as a barista while in college at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and noticed how coffee often formed a sense of community.

“It was just interesting to see how you could put all your differences aside and join in this one drink that kind of brought people together,” she said.

That atmosphere is a big part of why she wanted to have her own coffee shop.

In October, she opened Off the Beaten Path Coffee.

Moore, who also works as a full-time veterans treatment coordinator, wants the business to host events that bring awareness to community challenges and help empower people to reach their goals.

She plans to hold events that highlight issues including women’s health and human trafficking. She also wants to host think tanks to help other female entrepreneurs and aspiring entrepreneurs.

Moore is already doing that by working with Cristin Speas-Watson, the owner of Two Girls Sweet Treats.

Speas-Watson is the pastries supplier for the coffee shop.

She will also help with the effort to reach female business owners.

“We have come up with the empowerment for women to let them know that it's easy to work together,” Speas-Watson, said.

Off the Beaten Path Coffee is located at 102 W. Third St.

That’s the address for the complex of businesses. Once you walk down the breezeway, the coffee shop in on the right.