Lexington couple arrested after needles found in room with 6-month-old baby

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington couple was arrested after deputies found needles in the bedroom with their 6-month-old baby.

On Tuesday, deputies went to 592 Joe Cecil Road in reference to a drug investigation with probation. During the search, needles and smoking devices were found in the home and bedroom with 26-year-old Coty Long and 22-year-old Samantha Dillman’s baby.

They were arrested and charged with child abuse and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long and Dillman were given a $2,000 secure bond.