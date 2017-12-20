Lexington community reflects on history after massive plant fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- In a small town where everyone knows everybody, they all know someone who worked at the Old Dixie furniture plant.

So when the symbolic backbone of Lexington was going up in flames Tuesday night, it was felt throughout the community, as if they were losing one of their own.

The spectacle was big enough to draw a crowd, including Rick Barnett who has to see it for himself.

"I was up here last night watching the fire and how far it was going up in the air and everything," Barnett said.

Gone is the word dozens of people in Lexington struggled with when describing what happened. And gone is the iconic part of Lexington that gave this city it's worldwide identity.

"It’s so hard to explain it if you’re not here," Barnett said.