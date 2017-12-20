Family, friends gathers for vigil for Southwest Guilford High students killed in crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- If you drive down Whites Mill Road in High Point, you still see it.

The tree that was knocked down and debris leftover from Saturday night's crash. However, now there's a memorial set-up to honor the two Southwest Guilford High School students, Jacob Goeke and Sami Faydi, killed in the crash.

Wednesday afternoon, Sam Dale, a family friend of Faydi, decided to stop by the now memorial on Whites Mill Rosd to pay his respects.

"It's tragic. It's crazy. I can't even imagine what the families are going through. What DJ [Dwight Gray Jr.], the driver is going through," Dale said.

There was a much different scene a couple of hours later just a few miles away in front of Southwest Guilford High School.

A candlelight vigil was held outside of the school for both Goeke, 17, and Faydi, 16, where family, friends and classmates showed up. The rainy evening was a reflection of the steady stream of tears that flowed.

"Just the people they were, they wouldn't want us to cry. They would want us all to be sitting here smiling and laughing," said classmate and friend Lizzy Vetsch.

Family members of the two, along with friends, shared their memories throughout the entire vigil.

"I just feel like we shouldn't sit here and grieve forever, but that they are always going to be there with us and we're always going to have them in our hearts," Vetsch said.

Another vigil is planned for Thursday at 5 p.m. on Whites Mill Road.