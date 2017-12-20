Easy and elegant dishes to serve during the holiday season
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Host a festive holiday party with these easy recipes from Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro.
Cheddar Strawberry Ring
- 1 pound finely shredded Sharp Cheddar cheese
- 1 cup pecans, chopped
- 1 c mayonnaise
- 1 small onion, finely grated
- Dash salt, pepper, cayenne, and garlic powder
- 1 12-ounce jar of strawberry preserves
Directions:
- Combine all ingredients except strawberry preserves in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate
- One hour prior to service, form into a ring on a platter
- Stir preserves and pour into the center of the ring
- Serve with crackers
Marinated Shrimp
- 2 size 26-30 shrimp, peeled and deveined
- 3 fresh lemons
- 1 medium Vidalia or sweet onion
- 1 large bottle Zesty Italian dressing
- Pretty glass display dish
Directions:
- Boil shrimp until just done and drain
- Cut off ends of lemons and cut into wheels
- Cut off ends of onion and slice into wheels. Then ring
- Put all items in plastic container
- Pour in dressing. Should just cover ingredients
- Cover and refrigerate overnight
- Display in glass dish with sides
- Serve with tongs or long skewers
Jolly Rosemary Gin
- Prepare rosemary simple syrup
- Fill a cup with ice.
- Add:
- 2 ounces Sutler’s Gin
- 1 ounce Rose’s lime juice
- 2 ounces Pom
- 1-ounce rosemary simple syrup
- Garnish with sugared cranberries on a pick
Multiple Pimento Cheese recipes
Idea one: Pimento Cheese Balls
- Make with more cream cheese rather than mayo
- Roll in 1 cup crushed pecans, 1 c crumbled bacon or ½ c herbs for décor.
Idea two: Puffs made with crescent rolls dough
Idea three: Mini cheese balls on “skewers”
- Make with more cream cheese rather than mayo
- Can make with chives, bacon, pecans, jalapenos
- Don’t put skewer in too early, do it right before service
Idea four: Twist on normal crack dip recipe with sausage, cream cheese, and Rotel
