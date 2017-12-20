Easy and elegant dishes to serve during the holiday season

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Host a festive holiday party with these easy recipes from Pepper Moon Catering in Greensboro.

Cheddar Strawberry Ring

  • 1 pound finely shredded Sharp Cheddar cheese
  • 1 cup pecans, chopped
  • 1 c mayonnaise
  • 1 small onion, finely grated
  • Dash salt, pepper, cayenne, and garlic powder
  • 1 12-ounce jar of strawberry preserves

Directions:

  • Combine all ingredients except strawberry preserves in a bowl. Cover and refrigerate
  • One hour prior to service, form into a ring on a platter
  • Stir preserves and pour into the center of the ring
  • Serve with crackers

Marinated Shrimp

  • 2 size 26-30 shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 3 fresh lemons
  • 1 medium Vidalia or sweet onion
  • 1 large bottle Zesty Italian dressing
  • Pretty glass display dish

Directions:

  • Boil shrimp until just done and drain
  • Cut off ends of lemons and cut into wheels
  • Cut off ends of onion and slice into wheels. Then ring
  • Put all items in plastic container
  • Pour in dressing. Should just cover ingredients
  • Cover and refrigerate overnight
  • Display in glass dish with sides
  • Serve with tongs or long skewers

Jolly Rosemary Gin

  • Prepare rosemary simple syrup
  • Fill a cup with ice.
  • Add:
    • 2 ounces Sutler’s Gin
    • 1 ounce Rose’s lime juice
    • 2 ounces Pom
    • 1-ounce rosemary simple syrup
    • Garnish with sugared cranberries on a pick

Multiple Pimento Cheese recipes

Idea one: Pimento Cheese Balls

  • Make with more cream cheese rather than mayo
  • Roll in 1 cup crushed pecans, 1 c crumbled bacon or ½ c herbs for décor.

Idea two: Puffs made with crescent rolls dough

Idea three: Mini cheese balls on “skewers”

  • Make with more cream cheese rather than mayo
  • Can make with chives, bacon, pecans, jalapenos
  • Don’t put skewer in too early, do it right before service

Idea four: Twist on normal crack dip recipe with sausage, cream cheese, and Rotel