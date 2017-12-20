Driver in High Point crash that killed 2 teens now faces manslaughter charges

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The driver in the Saturday night crash that resulted in the deaths of two teens in High Point faces new charges, according to a news release from High Point police.

A warrant for arrest has been issued for Dwight Gray Jr., 19, for two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

Gray already faced a charge of driving while consuming under the age of 21 in connection with the crash.

Crews were called to the 1600 block of Whites Mill Road shortly before 9:20 p.m. Saturday, according to police.

Arriving officers found a 2003 BMW 325i sedan with four people inside that crashed into a tree.

Jacob Goeke, 17, was taken to Moses Cone Hospital and pronounced dead from his injuries. He was the left rear passenger.

High Point police said in a news release Monday that Sami Faydi, 16, died from injuries sustained during the crash. Faydi was the right rear passenger in the vehicle.

The front passenger, 17-year-old Ashley Hyde, was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center for minor injuries.

Investigators determined that speed and alcohol were both factors in the crash, according to High Point police. They estimate the driver was going 105 mph on a 40 mph road before the crash happened.