Center helps join together Nepalese community in Triad

Roshan Bhandari says a lot happens at the Nepalese Community Center in High Point -- including festivals and events.

"We had a big tent on the field over there and had around 200 or 300 people come out to the festival for a week."

Once a community pool, it's also used as outdoor space for students ages 5 to 14 who Roshan mentors and teaches.

The Sunday School Program receives crucial funding from the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro.

"Just taking them into the class and having them read and write, it's not sufficient," she says. "They need the extracurricular activities as well to entertain themselves so if you entertain them a little bit, they'll be more inclined to come and take the class."

Around 20 kids participate each week to learn the Nepali language and culture as well as other important skills and values like public speaking, volunteerism and leadership.