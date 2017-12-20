Burlington man arrested after woman shot in head in possible road rage incident
BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested on Wednesday, according to a news release from Burlington police.
Jaquan Williams, 20, of Burlington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
On Nov. 30, officers came to the intersection of West Webb Avenue and North Fisher Street and found a woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was transported to UNC Hospital by helicopter. Burlington police believe the woman may have been shot during a road rage incident.
Jalen Okeith Watlington, 21, of Burlington, was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the shooting and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.