Burlington man arrested after woman shot in head in possible road rage incident

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man wanted in connection with a shooting last month was arrested on Wednesday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Jaquan Williams, 20, of Burlington, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

On Nov. 30, officers came to the intersection of West Webb Avenue and North Fisher Street and found a woman sitting in the passenger seat of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was transported to UNC Hospital by helicopter. Burlington police believe the woman may have been shot during a road rage incident.

Jalen Okeith Watlington, 21, of Burlington, was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection with the shooting and charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

Williams was placed in the Alamance County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.