Burlington man accused of robbing 2 businesses at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of robbing two businesses at gunpoint Wednesday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Christopher William McQuire, 38, of Burlington, is charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say McQuire robbed Outlet Video News, located at 2223 Maple Ave., at 1:48 a.m. and Family Dollar, located at 2204 Maple Ave., at 1:31 p.m.

A Burlington police detective spotted McQuire after the second robbery and following him to a residence on Belmont Street where he was taken into custody, the release said. A search of the residence yielded evidence linking McQuire to the first robbery.

McQuire was given a $502,000 secured bond.