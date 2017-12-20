Ben Carson leads Trump cabinet in prayer

In an unusual moment, Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson led members of the Trump cabinet in prayer during a meeting on Tuesday, thanking God “for a President and for cabinet members who are courageous, who are willing to face the winds of controversy in order to provide a better future for those who come behind us.”

The HUD secretary also gave thanks for “the unity in Congress” that led to the likely passage of the Republican tax reform bill.

“We hope that that unity will spread even beyond party lines so that people recognize that we have a nation that is worth saving and recognize that nations divided against themselves cannot stand,” he continued.

Carson closed by asking God to grant the leaders there “a spirit of gratitude, compassion and common sense” and “the wisdom to be able to guide this great nation.”

President Donald Trump invited the press to stay and watch the prayer, saying that “you need the prayer more than I do, I think.”

“Maybe a good solid prayer and they’ll be honest, Ben, is that possible?” Trump joked in reference to the media.