2018 will be a year full of construction in downtown Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- We’ve known about many of the next developments coming to downtown Greensboro, but soon we will see them start to come to life.

Greensboro City Council approved up to $60 million for two new parking decks downtown Tuesday night.

Work on the deck at February One Place is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.

Zack Matheny, the president of Downtown Greensboro Incorporated, said an old deck there now will be demolished in January.

Work on the second deck near the ballpark on Bellemeade and Eugene streets is expected to begin in the second quarter of the year.

Both parking projects are tied to hotels. A Westin is expected to complete on Elm Street by 2019. An Aloft Hotel is believed to be part of the Eugene Street Deck development.

Other projects will also benefit from the space, like the nine-story office building that will also be constructed near the ballpark.

HomeTrust Bank is finalizing its plans to be a tenant in that building.

“We are excited about downtown the growth downtown what it has to offer,” said Robert Gray, the market president of HomeTrust Bank.

Local developer Andy Zimmerman say the new decks will create more interest in the area.

“I don't think we are going to see more growth, I know we are going to see more growth,” Zimmerman said. “It will affect some decisions going forward of my involvement in some projects that are on the north end of town.”

Also happening next year, phase two of construction on the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts could begin as early as Jan. 8 and will hopefully be complete by January 2020.