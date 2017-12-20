× 16-year-old North Surry High School student killed in crash

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A North Surry High School student was killed in a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to Surry County EMS Director John Shelton.

North Surry High School tweeted Wednesday afternoon that two students were involved in the crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened at 1:20 p.m. in the 800 block of Sparger Road, Shelton said. The car went off the right side of the road, the driver overcorrected and the car went down an embankment and crashed into trees.

A 16-year-old girl, who was a passenger in the car, was killed and another 16-year-old girl, the driver, was injured and taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where she is in stable condition.

Highway Patrol Trooper B.L. Cox identified the deceased Wednesday evening as Kristin Goins.

All planned events at North Surry have been postponed out of respect for the families of the students, the school said.