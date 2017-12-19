‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ finds huge success in taking risks

If you’ve spent even five minutes looking up “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” on Google, you’ve probably seen hundreds of opinions either glorifying the “cinematic masterpiece” or damning the film for taking more risks than it’s predecessor, “Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens.”

If that’s the case, please stop. Put down the phone, drive to your nearest theater and buy a ticket — this movie is best experienced if you make your own educated conclusion before jumping on or off the bandwagon.

That being said, I’m here to tell you why you should feel compelled to buy a ticket.

“The Last Jedi,” which is the eighth installment in the “Star Wars” saga and the second in the “Star Wars sequel trilogy,” premiered with the second-biggest opening ever in North America — bringing in an estimated $220 million.

The film is directed by Rian Johnson and stars Daisy Ridley as Rey, Carrie Fisher as Leia, Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Adam Driver as Kylo Ren, Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron and Domhnall Gleeson as General Hux.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” picks up where “The Force Awakens” left off. As the Resistance, led by Leia Organa, continues its push to fend off the First Order, Rey finds herself face-to-face with Luke Skywalker.

Full of questions about the Force, her past and the Jedi, Rey serves as the focal point of a movie that captures the essence of what “Star Wars” is really about.

The well-paced 152-minute feature is compelling throughout, leaves the audience asking all the right questions and is almost certain to be a fan-favorite.

OPINION: Balance has always been a key component in the series. Whether it’s light and dark, good and bad, and even life or death, the series starts and ends with equilibrium. In my opinion, this movie was a balanced attack and a feature that hardcore fans and relaxed moviegoers alike will, and should, love.

Rottentomatoes gave “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” the same score of 93% as it’s predecessor, and though I personally enjoyed it more, I think the rating is accurate.

