Piedmont Triad International Airport to be renamed

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Piedmont Triad International Airport is being renamed.

The Piedmont Triad Airport Authority announced Tuesday that the airport will be renamed the Central North Carolina International Airport.

The name change will go into effect Jan. 1, 2018.

“Changing the name of the airport is a big step. We do not take that lightly,” Airport Authority Chairman Steve Showfety said. “But it is an important step. We need a brand that is recognized around the world, because we are competing around the world.”

According to a news release from the Airport Authority, renaming the airport focuses on a key benefit of the airport — it’s central location in the state and on the east coast.

“The airport is in an excellent position to compete in the global marketplace,” Showfety said.

Showfety said the response to the name change has been “overwhelmingly positive,” adding that, “The community appears to be ready for a change.”