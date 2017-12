Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A pedestrian was struck by a car in downtown Greensboro Tuesday morning.

The incident happened at the intersection of Market Street and South Elm Street.

The woman was in the crosswalk when she was hit. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries and is expected to be OK.

The driver will likely be charged with failure to yield, according to police.

Greensboro police tell me a car hit a pedestrian while she was in the cross walk. Pedestrian is going to the hospital for minor injuries but should be okay. Driver will likely be charged with failure to yield. @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/kcswVB20BP — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 19, 2017

Traffic is moving slowly at Market St. and Elm St. in downtown Greensboro after a crash. We saw at least one person put onto a stretcher and into an ambulance @myfox8 pic.twitter.com/jZ6GFbsAqo — Carly Hildyard (@CarlyHildyard) December 19, 2017