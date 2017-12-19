× NC fire chief faces indecent liberties charges

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina fire chief faces two felony charges of indecent liberties with a child.

According to WSOC, Unionville Fire Chief Billy Wilson Canupp, 51, turned himself into the Union County Sheriff’s Office. The charges involve allegations of inappropriate contact with a child.

The Sheriff’s Office began investigating Canupp several weeks ago and is continuing to pursue leads. Detectives believe the inappropriate contact happened several years ago.

As of Monday night, Canupp had not resigned.

The advisory board that oversees the volunteer fire department learned of the allegations and Canupp was suspended and an interim chief was appointed.

Canupp’s next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.