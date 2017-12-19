MLB pitcher donates $9.4M mansion to special-needs camp

BRANSON, Mo. — Texas Rangers pitcher Cole Hamels and his wife donated a mansion worth $9.4 million and 100 acres of land to a charity for children with special needs.

The 32,000-square-foot home, which is located off Table Rock Lake near Reeds Springs, was donated on Friday. The camp is a non-profit charitable organization that helps children with special needs and chronic illnesses.

Hamels said they chose the camp because it “pulled at our heartstrings.”

“Seeing the faces, hearing the laughter, reading the stories of the kids they serve; there is truly nothing like it,” Hamels said in a statement to Camp Barnabas. “Barnabas makes dreams come true, and we felt called to help them in a big way.”

According to the Springfield News-Leader, the Hamels expected the mansion to be their dream home but decided to move to Texas once Cole was traded from the Philadelphia Phillies to the Rangers.

The home marked the largest donation in the camp’s history.

Cole Hamels donated his $10 million Missouri mansion to a camp for special needs children https://t.co/buKrj811Gf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 18, 2017