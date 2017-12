Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Although North Carolina is well known for its barbecue, it should be as well known for what washes the barbecue down - and we don't mean the sweet tea.

Pepsi Cola was created in New Bern and there is another soft drink that was not only invented right here in the Piedmont, but as Bob Buckley shows us, Cheerwine is still made in North Carolina.